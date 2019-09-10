ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (NBC) – A freight train derailed in Dupo, Illinois Tuesday causing train cars to engulf in flames and nearby homes to evacuate.
Calls on the derailment came in to the St. Clair Emergency Management around 12:30 p.m., KSDK reported.
The train is a Union Pacific train, but officials don’t yet know what the train was carrying.
There have been no reported injuries, but a several dozen homes in the nearby area were evacuated.
LATEST STORIES:
- “Weeding Day” bouquets: saying “I do” with your best bud
- Despite Senate stonewall, Democrats focus on bills for widely-supported gun background checks
- Florida congressman looking to prevent feds from being fired for medical marijuana
- Iranian woman sets self on fire when caught dressing as man to sneak into soccer match
- Freight train derails, train cars engulf in flames