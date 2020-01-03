Family of man killed in South Congress Avenue Freebirds confirms his identity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least one person died and three others were injured in a stabbing attack in south Austin Friday morning.

The suspect ran from an altercation at a coffee shop, and then stabbed two people inside a nearby restaurant before climbing up and jumping off a nearby building, Austin police said.

APD says the suspect, who is 27 years old, is in the hospital due to injuries from jumping off the roof.

On Friday afternoon, family members of the man who died confirmed his identity as John Aguilar, a Freebirds kitchen manager. According to the family, Aguilar was opening the store when the suspect entered. They say he was there with another manager.

Sgt. David Daniels with APD said the suspect ran from an altercation at Bennu Coffee on Congress, where he injured one person and caused the initial call at 7:49 a.m. That person was not stabbed, Daniels said.

A witness at the coffee shop, Stacy Romine, said the suspect hit an elderly man in the back of the head with an object. The witness said the elderly man was sitting with his wife, completely unaware of what was about to happen, and had his back to the suspect.

“I feel like everybody immediately responded because they saw this man being assaulted,” Romine said, noting she’d never seen the suspect before at the coffee shop. “My reaction — I think I probably screamed and said to stop him. Someone on his laptop, another gentleman, jumped on top of him. People are trying to stop him — even a police officer came through the door. And there’s four men trying to, like, hold this guy down and couldn’t keep him apprehended and he ran toward the door.”

Meanwhile, the suspect ran into Freebirds World Burrito, then stabbed two people inside, Daniels said. One of those victims, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead when medics found him. The other victim was taken to the hospital after ATCEMS performed CPR on-scene.

The suspect made it out of Freebirds, and then climbed to the roof of a nearby business.

A KXAN viewer shared the below video near the scene, showing police in the area. The suspect is seen climbing up a building, and then taking his shirt off.

“It looked like he came out of Freebirds,” the viewer said. “Then he ran down the area between the building and the creek area, he then climbed a ladder laying against the building. He jumped from that ladder to the ladder attached to the building.” The viewer said as the police officer got closer to him, the man tried to push the construction ladder over.

Daniels said then the suspect jumped off the roof and was hurt. Daniels said the suspect is still alive and was taken to the hospital.

Brice Bowden, a friend and coworker of Aguilar’s says that he worked with him from 2008 to 2016.

“John was a beautiful, kind and loving soul,” said Bowden.

Bowden said John had a child. He says that the restaurant has two doors that employees often left unlocked, as they didn’t expect anything to happen. He says he believes the restaurant’s general manager was also stabbed, but isn’t sure.

KXAN is not naming other victims because police have not confirmed their identities.

Freebirds World Burrito CEO Alex Eagle sent a statement saying, in part, the restaurant is closed until further notice.

Freebirds World Burrito is cooperating with authorities who are investigating the incident that took place at our South Congress location. Our thoughts are with our Tribe members and their families who have been affected by this tragedy. The location will remain closed until further notice and we ask for respect of our Tribe members’ privacy during this difficult time. Alex Eagle, Freebirds World Burrito CEO

Scene of a deadly stabbing on South Congress Avenue Jan. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Alex Hoder)

Bennu Coffee sent a statement Friday afternoon about the “tragic incident” and thanked everyone for their concern about those involved. It said its South Congress location will be closed at least through the rest of the day.

We are heartbroken about the injuries to innocent people and the loss of life and are fully cooperating with authorities. Our number one priority is the safety of our customers and employees. Bennu Coffee statement

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said:

“When all facts are revealed, I bet you’ll learn that the killer was a homeless man with prior arrests. If so, Austin’s reckless homeless policy puts lives in danger to murders like this. Austin leaders must answer for their perilous policies.”

Austin police have not confirmed whether or not the suspect is homeless.

