Garden City Big Pool stays for 2020 season

The pool currently loses almost $1000 in chemicals and 200,000 gallons of water a day.

Officials say that won’t change for the next swimming season and city commissioners voted to keep the pool open for one more year.

“The commissioners commented that they wanted to give a final goodbye and opportunities for people who don’t live here that maybe once lived here to come back and enjoy the facility one more time,” Assistant City Manager Jennifer Cunningham said.

No changes will be made to the nearly 100 year old pool before it is shut down for a while after the 2020 season.

“We really don’t want to spend capital,” she said.

Some residents say they are happy to have just one more year to dive into the historic pool.

“It gives everybody an opportunity to come back and have fun in it and make a little bit more memories and remember or reminisce,” said Garden City Resident Marla Garcia.

The city says the next step is hiring consultants, who will survey the community to see what parts of the big pool they think should live on and what new additions they would like to see.

“Ultimately, I just hope the community is happy with the result when it is all done,” Cunningham said.