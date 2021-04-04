Getting outside in small groups to enjoy Easter weekend

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Wichita residents enjoyed getting out on Sunday for Easter.

“People are just, more comfortable with the idea of getting out,” said Naomi with New Destiny on Waco street. “I don’t think we had any complaints today.”

Naomi organized an Easter party. It was outdoors and most of those outside took their mask off for the day.

Naomi says more are getting vaccinated and that is giving a confidence boost to many to gather in groups again.

“We still encourage people to social distance if they are outside their family or groups they have been around,” said Naomi. “Inside we wore the masks.”

Karista Pineda volunteers with the children’s ministry at New Destiny. She says the vaccines are helping boost confidence.

“The question is are people getting it (vaccine) or not,” said Karista. “But I think it does give some confidence to know that the older community has it and that is more stability to know parents and grandkids are covered.”

Karista said she and others would consider going out to more events like baseball at the new stadium.

“Let’s keep the push,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple. “Push that vaccine as much as we can. Get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Whipple says people getting out is a good change of pace. The Mayor still wants to keep COVID-19 numbers down and says not everyone has been vaccinated. So Whipple is still pushing for the vaccine.

“Mask up. We need to make sure that everyone utilizes that personal responsibility and get a vaccine and keep the masks on,” said Whipple. “So we don’t end up having to go backwards when it comes to the type of policies that really we’re all pretty tired of.”