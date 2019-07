BEAUMONT, Kan. (KSNW) – A teenager is dead after a collision Wednesday morning. It happened on U.S. 400 near Beaumont.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a heavy storm caused one car to hydroplane. The car then struck the side of a pickup.

The car with the teen inside came to rest in the middle of the highway.

The highway was closed as crews investigated the accident. It has since been reopened.

The teen’s identity hasn’t been released.