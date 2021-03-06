Helping push out more doses: Mobile vaccine clinics in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) — Mobile vaccine clinics may soon come to Sedgwick County, helping push out more doses. The main goal for these mobile clinics is to be able to vaccinate more of the population, especially those who do not easy access to their own transportation.



The mobile clinics will serve those communities who were hit the hardest with COVID-19.

The underserved neighborhoods, minorities, and those more vulnerable to the virus haven’t been vaccinated.

“We are in mass vaccination mode right now we are trying to get as many vaccines into arms as we can as that continues though we see the need for mobile outreach,” said County Manager, Tom Stolz.

“So, we are going to be looking at those zip codes and those zip codes that through the community health assessment showed there was more than vulnerability,” said Sedgwick County Health Director, Adrienne Byrne.



Both say if things continue do go smoothly, a large portion of the population should be vaccinated by May.

LATEST NEWS: