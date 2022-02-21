WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are no guarantees in life. But some oil producers say there may be more exploration in Kansas with oil prices where they are now.

And that could mean jobs.

“It’ll be nice while it lasts from an operator standpoint,” said Chris Toy with Knighton Oil Company in Wichita. “But we’re coming out of this pandemic, and the last thing we need to be dealing with right now is high energy prices.”

Toy says the pandemic hit the oil and gas industry in Kansas like many other areas of the economy.

“It’s going to take a while to unwind the pricing and the lack of manpower and the supply chain issues that we’ve had over the last 18 months,” said Toy.

Both Toy and Kansas State University’s assistant professor of Geology, Behzad Ghanbarian, say COVID-19 hit the supply chain hard.

But oil production in Kansas has jobs coming back.

“Which means so many job opportunities in the past couple of years. Definitely, the pandemic impacted us in Kansas with oil and gas,” said Ghanbarian. “The 2020-2021 demand was down. Now that restrictions are going away, demand is up again.”