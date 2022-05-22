HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One Hutchinson woman says she is alive, and amazed her young grandson doesn’t have a scratch after an accident in Hutchinson Saturday.

“It was horrific,” said Aubrey Sigler on Sunday. “The impact was so horrendous that he was surprised anybody walked away from it alive.”

Sigler says she was a block from home when her car got hit.

Dale Peterson lives on the corner where it happened and ran to help after the accident on Pershing.

“When we went near the car we thought the worst,” said Peterson. “This looked so bad. It was amazing to see that little grandbaby smiling in that car seat. Not a care in the world.”

Peterson said one teen in the other car in the accident had what looked like a critical leg injury.

“My son ran to the grandmother,” said Peterson. “I was helping those two teens.”

KSN has reached out to Hutchinson PD to get details on the wreck, and we are waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile Sigler says even though her car it a loss, she remains thankful to be alive.

“If my car would have been two feet more into the intersection they would have hit the passenger side back door where my grandson was at,” said Sigler. “I told my husband we had to go down to that corner to pray today because it was nothing but God that kept us alive through that. I 100-percent believe that.”