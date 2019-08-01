Hutchinson seniors move and groove to ‘The Git Up’ challenge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of Kansas youngsters have taken on the newest dance craze in stride.

The assisted living residents at Legend of Hutchinson have nearly perfected ‘The Git Up’ challenge. The challenge consists of dancing along to Blanco Brown’s hit song ‘The Git Up.’

“I just wanted to show the world that age is just a number. It doesn’t matter how old you are. You can have fun and let loose and take on any challenge in your life that you want,” said Legend of Hutchinson Life Enrichment Coordinator Heather Harding.

