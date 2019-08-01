Hutchinson seniors move and groove to ‘The Git Up’ challenge

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of Kansas youngsters have taken on the newest dance craze in stride.

The assisted living residents at Legend of Hutchinson have nearly perfected ‘The Git Up’ challenge. The challenge consists of dancing along to Blanco Brown’s hit song ‘The Git Up.’

“I just wanted to show the world that age is just a number. It doesn’t matter how old you are. You can have fun and let loose and take on any challenge in your life that you want,” said Legend of Hutchinson Life Enrichment Coordinator Heather Harding.

Watch KSN News at 10 to see the seniors take on the challenge. Plus, hear why they said it has helped keep them young.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories