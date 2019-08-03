It’s likely that no one is getting $125 Equifax settlement payout: FTC

Video

by: Alexa Mae Asperin, KRON

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Just when you thought you were going to be $125 richer.

Sorry, you may not be getting that Equifax data breach settlement money after all.

The Federal Trade Commission says so many people are asking for cash payments linked the 2017 data breach that there may not be enough money for everyone.

As part of a $300 million settlement, people impacted by the data breach were offered free credit monitoring or a check for up to $125.

But because of the high response, there simply isn’t enough money to go around.

The FTC is suggesting people choose free credit monitoring rather than a $125 check.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories