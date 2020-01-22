Job help for workers facing layoffs Wednesday

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Layoffs are expected Wednesday at Spirit. The company has said up to 28-hundred will face this layoff in the wake of the Boeing 737 MAX being grounded.

Some are already getting ready to help workers find a job to keep them in Wichita.

“The good news is we are hearing from a lot of employers who want to hire right now,” said Keith Lawing, CEO of the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas. “I mean we still have an economy that is a very tight labor market and we have employers that have been looking for talent for some time.”

Lawing says his group is hosting a job Fair on Thursday at the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas at 2021 N. Amidon.

“We will be having talks with a lot of companies. The fact is, there are companies with jobs that pay well that are looking,” said Lawing. “If a worker who has been laid off wants a job, there are job opportunities out there .”

Spirit worker unions have said they will continue to communicate with employees as they get their layoff notices. Union leaders did not have an official comment on Tuesday, but have told workers the layoff notices are scheduled to happen Wednesday as planned.

This is happening as Boeing officials this week have said the 737 MAX return now could be in the summer months.

“Workers do not necessarily have to leave the area,” said Lawing. “We know the MAX will get flying again, but we do not know the window of when at this moment. But we are placing people with jobs and it begins Thursday.”

The job fair at Wichita Workforce Center is at 2021 Amidon from 9 a.m. to noon.