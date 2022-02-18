LENEXA, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — A Johnson County, Kansas family had an unexpected visitor while they were away on vacation.

It was their own dog, which had broken out of a kennel, found his way home, and was trying to get into the house.

The family’s doorbell camera system alerted them of movement on their front porch. Turns out, it was Dexter, the Henson family’s 5-year old dog. Jeremy and Sarah Henson were more than a thousand miles away in Las Vegas.

Video from Wednesday night shows Dexter scratching at the door, and whimpering to get into the house.

He’d escaped from the doggy day care the Hensons were using and found his way home from about two miles away. The app-enabled them to comfort Dexter while someone from the kennel service came to retrieve Dexter.

“It didn’t surprise me that he was on our front steps. I was just concerned that they didn’t know, so I called them. I was like — my dog’s on your front porch, but I think he’s supposed to be there,” Jeremy Henson told FOX4.

The Hensons won’t say which kennel they’d used since the two parties haven’t had a chance to commiserate.

The pet care service told Jeremy and Sarah that Dexter had likely hopped a six-foot fence to gain his freedom. Sarah Henson said Jeremy takes Dexter for a lot of long walks, which had likely gotten him familiar enough with the neighborhood to find his way home.

"He has been kenneled in the past and hasn't had too many issues. His older little brother is no longer with us anymore. I think he used to be fine hanging out there with him," Jeremy Henson added.

“He has been kenneled in the past and hasn’t had too many issues. His older little brother is no longer with us anymore. I think he used to be fine hanging out there with him,” Jeremy Henson added.

The Henson’s said they don’t plan any legal action.

Sarah Henson said that alert came to their doorbell camera app just as this week’s snowstorm was arriving, and if it hadn’t, Dexter might have been stuck outside in the snow.