Body cam records officers rough ride off a slide

Body cam records officers rough ride off a slide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam records officers rough ride off a slide"

Thursday PM Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday PM Weather"

Kansas National Guard training to better help local agencies during wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kansas National Guard training to better help local agencies during wildfires"

Adopters needed: Finney County Humane Society flooded with cats and dogs.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adopters needed: Finney County Humane Society flooded with cats and dogs."

Wichita baseball stadium a month away from installing grass

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita baseball stadium a month away from installing grass"

Community spirit brings big benefits to tiny town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community spirit brings big benefits to tiny town"

Peabody's Sunflower Theater is being restored

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peabody's Sunflower Theater is being restored"

Wichita State University honors the soldiers of the sky

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita State University honors the soldiers of the sky"

Woman arrested in connection to shooting case of Rice County sheriff and undersheriff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested in connection to shooting case of Rice County sheriff and undersheriff"

KSN Storm Track 3: Afternoon Update (Sept. 19)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Afternoon Update (Sept. 19)"

Riley County Police find mother of abandoned infant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riley County Police find mother of abandoned infant"

Kansas offers Child Support Amnesty Day tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kansas offers Child Support Amnesty Day tomorrow"

Local News

Body cam records officers rough ride off a slide

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam records officers rough ride off a slide"

Thursday PM Weather

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday PM Weather"

Kansas National Guard training to better help local agencies during wildfires

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Kansas National Guard training to better help local agencies during wildfires"

Adopters needed: Finney County Humane Society flooded with cats and dogs.

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Adopters needed: Finney County Humane Society flooded with cats and dogs."

Wichita baseball stadium a month away from installing grass

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita baseball stadium a month away from installing grass"

Community spirit brings big benefits to tiny town

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Community spirit brings big benefits to tiny town"

Peabody's Sunflower Theater is being restored

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Peabody's Sunflower Theater is being restored"

Wichita State University honors the soldiers of the sky

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita State University honors the soldiers of the sky"

Woman arrested in connection to shooting case of Rice County sheriff and undersheriff

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested in connection to shooting case of Rice County sheriff and undersheriff"

KSN Storm Track 3: Afternoon Update (Sept. 19)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Afternoon Update (Sept. 19)"

Riley County Police find mother of abandoned infant

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Riley County Police find mother of abandoned infant"

Kansas offers Child Support Amnesty Day tomorrow

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Kansas offers Child Support Amnesty Day tomorrow"

Weather

KSN Storm Track 3: Afternoon Update (Sept. 19)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Afternoon Update (Sept. 19)"

KSN Storm Track 3: Morning Update (Sept. 19)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Morning Update (Sept. 19)"

KSN Storm Track 3: Evening Update (Sept. 18)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Evening Update (Sept. 18)"

KSN Storm Track 3: Afternoon Update (Sept. 18)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Afternoon Update (Sept. 18)"

KSN Storm Track 3: Morning Update (Sept. 17)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Morning Update (Sept. 17)"

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Evening Forecast"

KSN Storm Track 3: Morning Update (Sept. 17)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Morning Update (Sept. 17)"

KSN Storm Track 3: Evening Update (Sept. 16)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Evening Update (Sept. 16)"

T.J.'s Forecast: News 3 at Noon Storm Track 3 Update

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "T.J.'s Forecast: News 3 at Noon Storm Track 3 Update"

KSN Storm Track 3: Evening Update (Sept. 15)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Evening Update (Sept. 15)"

KSN Storm Track 3: Morning Update (Sept. 14)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Morning Update (Sept. 14)"

KSN Storm Track 3: Evening Update (Sept. 13)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Evening Update (Sept. 13)"

Don't Miss This

St. Louis hospital holds wedding for couple running out of time

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Louis hospital holds wedding for couple running out of time"

U.S. Navy confirms some UFO videos are the real deal

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Navy confirms some UFO videos are the real deal"

“Seattle coffee shop employs shirtless male baristas”

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "“Seattle coffee shop employs shirtless male baristas”"

Weekend Box Office: It: Chapter 2

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Box Office: It: Chapter 2"

Pizza Hut and Cheez-it team up to create “Stuffed Cheez-it Pizza”

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pizza Hut and Cheez-it team up to create “Stuffed Cheez-it Pizza”"

Oklahoma man says church members tried to pray gay away

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma man says church members tried to pray gay away"

Iowa fans turns beer money into fundraiser

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Iowa fans turns beer money into fundraiser"

Toddler allegedly given alcohol in Snapchat video

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Toddler allegedly given alcohol in Snapchat video"

Purdue University welcomes a robot delivery service

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Purdue University welcomes a robot delivery service"

California woman swallows wedding ring while sleeping

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "California woman swallows wedding ring while sleeping"

Student helps save kindergarten teacher during asthma attack

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Student helps save kindergarten teacher during asthma attack"

Friday Football Fever

Friday Football Fever Week 2 (Pt. 1)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 2 (Pt. 1)"

Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video (Pt. 2)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video (Pt. 2)"

Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video (Pt. 3)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video (Pt. 3)"

Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Preview (6 p.m. Pt. 1)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Preview (6 p.m. Pt. 1)"

Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Preview (6 p.m. Pt. 2)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Preview (6 p.m. Pt. 2)"

Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Video (5 p.m.)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Video (5 p.m.)"

Friday Football Fever: Week 1 Video (0)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 1 Video (0)"

Friday Football Fever: Week 1 Video (1)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 1 Video (1)"

Friday Football Fever: Week 1 Video (2)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 1 Video (2)"

Friday Football Fever Montage week one

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Montage week one"

Andale vs. Mulvane Game of the Week preview 5 p.m.

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Andale vs. Mulvane Game of the Week preview 5 p.m."

Andale vs. Mulvane Game of the Week preview 6 p.m.

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Andale vs. Mulvane Game of the Week preview 6 p.m."

D.C. Bureau

Trump moves to revoke California's clean air waiver

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump moves to revoke California's clean air waiver"

Secretaries of agriculture call on Congress to pass USMCA

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Secretaries of agriculture call on Congress to pass USMCA"

Motorists may feel pain at the pump following Saudi Arabia oil attacks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorists may feel pain at the pump following Saudi Arabia oil attacks"

Congress grills social media companies on efforts to prevent online violence

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress grills social media companies on efforts to prevent online violence"

Democrats Continue Push for Action on Gun Control

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Democrats Continue Push for Action on Gun Control"

House Dems say gun violence costs lives, money

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "House Dems say gun violence costs lives, money"

Lawmakers weigh on Saudi Arabia oil site attack

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers weigh on Saudi Arabia oil site attack"

Youth climate activists, Sweden's Thunberg demand federal action

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Youth climate activists, Sweden's Thunberg demand federal action"

Dems Seek to Block Expansion of Public Charge Rule

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dems Seek to Block Expansion of Public Charge Rule"

Trump, California closer on renewable energy

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, California closer on renewable energy"

National/World

White House's 'National Youth Sports Strategy' seeks to help low-income, underrepresented kids play

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "White House's 'National Youth Sports Strategy' seeks to help low-income, underrepresented kids play"

NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents"

Governor Ivey announces she has lung cancer

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Ivey announces she has lung cancer"

Governor Kay Ivey announces she has lung cancer

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Kay Ivey announces she has lung cancer"

Hot car death of New Mexico child is 42nd this year

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hot car death of New Mexico child is 42nd this year"

Washington Monument opens

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington Monument opens"

Teen stabbed to death as dozens watched, recorded video

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen stabbed to death as dozens watched, recorded video"

Water rescues begin as Imelda soaks east Texas

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Water rescues begin as Imelda soaks east Texas"

U.S. Navy confirms some UFO videos are the real deal

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Navy confirms some UFO videos are the real deal"

Congress grills social media companies on efforts to prevent online violence

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress grills social media companies on efforts to prevent online violence"

Police confirm 2nd shooter in Ladd-Peebles mass shooting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police confirm 2nd shooter in Ladd-Peebles mass shooting"