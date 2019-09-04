Kansas State Fair to be fully powered using Kansas wind energy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair is going green. For the first time ever, it will be powered entirely by Kansas wind.

Fair General Manager Robin Jennison and vendors were putting on the final touches Wednesday before opening day.

“The inside stuff started today,” said Jennison.

“Just trimming, banners and then, we’re ready for the crowd,” said J.D. Cook, owner of J.D.’s Airbrush Tattoo.

And there’s something new to look forward to this year.

“The first Kansas State Fair powered by 100% Kansas wind energy,” said Marcus Kremps, director of sustainability for Enel North America.

State fair officials partnered with Westar Energy, KCP&L and Enel Green Power.

They will be retiring renewable energy credits equal to the amount of electricity expected to be used at the fair. Kremps breaks down how it works.

“Much like you would deposit your money in a bank, the renewable energy credits are tracked and recorded in a digital tracking system, and then permanently retired so that no one else can make a claim related to that portion of renewable energy that’s generated,” he said.

The state fair goes from using 250 kilowatt hours on a regular month to over 900 the week of the fair, making this a big deal to event organizers.

“Kansas has become over the last 10 or 12 years one of the biggest wind energy states in the country, and I think that’s something worth celebrating,” said Jennison.

The wind farm providing the wind energy, Diamond Vista, is about 60 miles outside of the state fair.

