Kansas volunteers help with The Great Winter Warm-up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Volunteers with the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) gathered in Wichita Saturday to make bed comforters for those in need.

To celebrate the MCC’s 100th anniversary this year, volunteers across the United States, Canada and Europe spent Saturday taking part in The Great Winter Warm-up. They had one goal – to make 6,500 handmade comforters in one day.

Wichita volunteers gathered at Lorraine Avenue Mennonite Church, 655 S. Lorraine.

The MCC, which was founded in 1920, provides humanitarian relief in more than 50 countries. It also encourages peacebuilding initiatives and sustainable development.

In 2018, the MCC provided 53,000 comforters to people around the world.

The comforters go to refugee camps and victims of natural disasters.

“They’ve been making comforters since the end of World War II,” said Linda Doll, Lorraine Avenue Mennonite Church. “Prior to that, it was mostly food and we also provide kits to refugees with hygiene supplies.”

People who couldn’t take part in the Saturday event could also participate from home or other locations.

Participants knotted together the handmade comforter tops, batting and sturdy backing fabric to make a finished comforter.

The MCC will announce later this month if it reached its goal.

It is not too late to offer help. Anyone who sews can make comforters throughout the year, using instructions at MCC.org/comforters.

If you would rather make a financial contribution, you can do that through The Great Winter Warm-up website.

PHOTOS PROVIDED BY MCC:

Mitchell Stutzman, Hesston, Kansas, and Marcus Unruh, Wayland, Iowa, work together to finish tying knots at a September 2019 comforter-making event at the MCC Central States Material Resources Center in North Newton, Kansas. MCC photo/Kate Mast

Fanus Premilus carries the comforter she received as part of a distribution of relief items in the community of Bingo, in Haiti’s Jean Rabel commune (municipality) after an earthquake struck the area on October 6, 2018. MCC partnered with Church World Service and their local partner, the Association of Evangelical Groups of Haiti for Preaching and the Development of a New Generation (AGEHPMDNG by its initials in French) to distribute 200 relief kits, 400 comforters and water treatment tablets to primarily female-headed households in Jean Rabel.

MCC donated blankets being distributed to refugees at Muku refugee camp in Zaire (DR Congo) in 1994. MCC, with local Mennonites and others, assisted refugees fleeing Rwanda because of the genocide against the Tutsi by providing food, seeds, blankets and clothing and organizing peace and reconciliation seminars. MCC photo/Dave Klassen

Volunteers Joy Millen (left) from Lititz, Pa. and Helen Peifer (right) from Akron, Pa. bind a comforter edge at the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) East Coast Material Resources Center (MRC) in Ephrata, Pa. in December 2019. MCC sends handmade comforters, or blankets, to vulnerable people around the world, providing not only warmth, but also a tangible message to people that their needs are not forgotten. (MCC photo/Diana Voth)

Volunteers Mary Ann Hershey (left) from Lititz, Pa. and Arlene Kreider (right) from Lititz, Pa. knot a comforter at the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) East Coast Material Resources Center (MRC) in Ephrata, Pa. in December 2019. MCC sends handmade comforters, or blankets, to vulnerable people around the world, providing not only warmth, but also a tangible message to people that their needs are not forgotten. (MCC photo/Diana Voth)

This comforter, shown by Stan Shetler and Norma Schmucker, is ready to be completed by knotting the layers together and binding the edges. It was one of 497 comforters made by a group of volunteers in Goshen, Indiana, in Fall 2019.

Karen Kreider Yoder, a quilter from San Francisco, celebrated turning 60,by using to her love of fabric and piecing together a project that not only helped her own adjustment but supported people in need. Yoder and her friends, family and acquaintances worked together to make 60 comforters, plus a bonus five, for Yoders special day. MCC sends comforters around the world to people who are suffering from war or disaster. Karen Kreider Yoders friends gather in her San Francisco house for the final day of comforter knotting. (Photo/Karen Kreider Yoder)

Ukraine is an MCC country of sensitivity. While this photo has been vetted and may be used without further checking, please consult the MCCcontent and vetting policy guidelineswhen communicating about countries of sensitivity in general. *NOT AN IDP Aleksandr Dmitriyenko receives MCC relief fromMCC partner Care and Mercy Regional Charity Fund (CMZ), at its distribution centre in Zhytomyr, Ukraine.MCC is partnering with CMZ to provide humanitarian assistance including canned meat, blankets, and kits to IDPs and other vulnerable people.Through an MCC emergency response project, CMZ is helping IDPs cover the cost of heating for the winter.

(From left) Adelline Alanz-Edwards of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Ciarra Roane of Philadelphia and Barbara Sanchez of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, knot a comforter for MCC during a service opportunity at the Mennonite World Conference Assembly in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in 2015. MCC photo/Brenda Burkholder Extra information Alanz-Edwards, a Rotary member, says MCC’s foci closely tie in with groups like the Rotarians so much so that even her non-Anabaptist Rotarian friend supports MCC financially. (MCC Photo/Brenda Burkholder)

LATEST STORIES: