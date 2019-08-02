Last swing at Clapp Golf Course

The last day of Clapp golf course featured food and fun. There was BBQ, a tournament and lots of golfers.

“I’m going to enjoy it a lot. Playing here with my son, Jeff,” said golfer Gary Gibbs. ” I was born and raised right over here in Hilltop Manor and I’ve played this course quite a few times and it’s sad to see it leave .”

Golfers taking a final swing at Clapp golf course on Friday were greeted by protest signs to keep Clapp open.

“If we close this course, it will only aid in the decline of this neighborhood,” said Cindy Renard. “And that is what is really alarming.”

Cindy used to be on the city golf advisory committee but resigned this summer in protest over the closing of Clapp.

City officials plan to turn Clapp into 90 acres of green space as a park and maybe more.

“I love the golfers that have done everything to support Clapp golf course,” said city council member, James Clendenin. “There’s been a lot of energy put into saving a decades-long icon.”

A couple dozen protested Friday with signs and chanting. Some of them say they want the city to hire an outside advisory team, to look at the whole golf system.

“I have to believe that hope is always possible,” said Wichita resident Jim Ward. “I know we are the last day and the last hour and if they put a padlock on this clubhouse this afternoon, the chances of them ever re-opening it are very slim. But we’re not going down without a fight because this is important.”

The city is working towards a master plan for the 90 acres that is now Clapp. City leaders expect to have an action plan in a few months for the future of the land.