Local coffee shop owner fuels frontline COVID-19 workers

WICHITA, Kan. – Eight years ago, Andrew Gough founded Reverie Coffee Roasters to fuel Wichitans with caffeine.

Today, he’s doing more than just that.

While getting his second vaccination for COVID-19, he noticed insufficient coffee services for all the volunteers and knew he wanted to do something about it.

He decided to have his company support a dollar-to-dollar approach to help pay for the costs of providing coffee to frontline workers.

“I kind of like to think of it was a win, win, win situation.” said Gough. “We keep our people occupied and we’re getting paid for the time we do, we offer a discount to make our dollars go farther and the community gets to do their part in helping, say, in a lot of ways, thank you to these workers that put in countless hours to help, you know, ensure that everybody has access to this really important vaccination.”

