WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This week on the road has been full of crashes, spin-offs and everything in between. If you ask the owners of some towing companies and body shops, it’s been hectic. However, the pandemic is still affecting when you get service.



“We were packed before the storm,” said Mike Hutchinson from Mike’s Body Shop in Wichita. “Can’t get parts, delays on parts, delays from insurance companies.”

If you ask Hutchinson, he said there are major delays on just about everything.

“We’re at the parts company’s mercy. Sometimes we have to go of bounds and try to find stuff at other places, salvage is getting really hard to find used stuff because most of that stuff has been picked,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson’s body shop, like many places, is dealing with a worldwide parts shortage. Then, this week’s winter storm put them in an even bigger hole with 10 cars coming into the shop ranging from totals to fender benders. Those cars will have to get in line since the workers are still fixing vehicles that have been there for one month.

Friday’s sunshine and rising temperatures turned the ice and snow into slush.

“I want to see the sun shining, and yeah, it will help us it will help us catch up with stuff that we’re behind on, and we’re still behind on a lot of tows,” said Bud Roat, the owner of Bud Roat’s Towing.

Roat is also dealing with a worker shortage and told KSN he could use two more drivers. Friday morning, the company still had to pick up 15 cars that were either stranded on the side of the road or in other places that needed to go to the body shops.

“I hope it will catch up, and we can take it a little bit easy for a day or two. The guys, my drivers need rest. They put some long hours in,” said Roat.