Man dies in home explosion north of Holton

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) — One man died Monday evening, and a woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a Jackson County house exploded.

It happened around 6 p.m., about three miles north of Holton and less than a mile northeast of Jackson Heights School. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said investigators believe the home was under renovation, and they’re not ruling out a gas leak as the cause of the explosion.

The home is a total loss according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Morse, the blast could be felt all the way into Holton, and the explosion shattered nearby neighbors’ windows. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found the home leveled and on fire.

The names of the woman and man have not been released yet. The explosion remains under investigation.

