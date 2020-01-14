Man sent to the hospital after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department’s Critical Accident Team is investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash on Douglas and Hillside.

The accident happened on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m.

Police tell KSN the man was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.

According to WPD, the driver remained at the scene talking with detectives about the incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

