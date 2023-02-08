Most of us are still pretty dry out there to start the day with the exception of light snow showers to the southwest. This will soon change as a nearby system pushes more moisture into the area through the day. There is also a cold front that looms to the northwest that will lead to high winds and more wet and wintry weather tomorrow.

The chance of rain will be on the rise after daybreak and favor the eastern half of the area. Western Kansas will be drier with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds and a chilly rain will keep us cool in the 40s and 50s but we will still be near the seasonal norm. Winds will also be in check too and the day ahead should not be as breezy.

As temperatures begin to drop after dark, we will need to monitor a switch from rain to a mix and/or snow. At the same time, this will gradually be on the way out while tracking east.

Another cold front will begin to move in from the northwest this evening and will spark some snow showers. Winds will begin to pick up behind the front too. There will likely be some wintry weather to the west as we start Thursday.

Winds will be dangerously high to the west as High Wind Alerts for a few of our counties go into effect into Thursday. Gusts could reach 60 to 65 mph through the day. Gusts farther east will still be strong and could reach 40 to 45 mph.

These strong winds will continue to be out of the north and keep us cool through the rest of the work and school week. However, it will not take long for high temperatures to return to the 50s and low 60s in spots just in time for the weekend.

Before we get to milder days, wintry and wet weather will be around Thursday. As moisture crawls east and temperatures rise above freezing, there may be more rain than snow.

Once the sun goes down there will be a quick switch to snow ahead of a secondary cold front that will sweep southeast. Snowfall accumulation through Thursday should not amount to more than an inch or two.

We will be drier by the time we wake up Friday morning and will stay that way through the weekend. There is potential for another system early next week that could bring more moisture our way, it is looking like it will mainly be in the form of rain.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 46 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 29 Wind: N/W 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 47 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 25 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 26 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.