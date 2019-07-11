Monday: Hesston

We were at the King Park Aquatic Center at 500 N Ridge Road around 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 22.

About 3,700 people call Hesston home. The community is strongly supported by agriculture and is home to Hesston hay and forage equipment, now owned by Agco, a major employer in town. Another major employer is Excel Industries, making Hustler and Bad Boy mowers.

The community has shown its resilience through multiple tragedies, including a deadly shooting at Excel, and the March 13, 1990 F5 tornado that damaged much of the town. It was the first F5 the state had seen in 25 years. The last tornado of that strength hit Topeka on June 8, 1966.

Things to do in Hesston:

Community & Government:

Notable events, people & heritage:

