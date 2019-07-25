Mueller: Report does not exonerate Trump

(NBC News) – Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees today about the findings of his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

From the beginning, Mueller dismissed President Donald Trump’s claims of total exoneration in his federal investigation, and told Congress that he explicitly did not clear the president of obstruction of justice.

Republicans and Democrats took different paths in questioning Mueller, with Trump’s GOP allies attacking his conclusions, while Democrats focusing on specific evidence in the report on obstruction.

“You did not indict Donald Trump is because of the OLC (the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel) opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting president, correct?” Rep. Ted Lieu of California asked.

“That is correct,” Mueller answered, but later clarified during the second hearing with the House Intelligence Committee.

“We did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime,” said Mueller.

The House Intelligence hearing focused on the extent of Russian meddling in the election.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/32QXdyE