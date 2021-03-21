New business is brewing: Sunflower Espresso opens new location during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– With a less restrictive health order in place now in Sedgwick County economic analysts say it means new business is brewing. For both owners at the Sunflower Espresso this means seeing their dream come to life. What they once thought wouldn’t be possible, now has a chance. You may recognize the name, but about a year ago this local coffee shop was operating out of a food truck.

“We were in Tatula” said Co-Owner of Sunflower Espresso, Kate Hutchens.

Sunflower Espresso was meant to open its doors in 2020, but because of the pandemic it wasn’t possible.



“All of our large events and many of our events spaces cancelled having any food trucks,” said Hutchens.



There was no financial stability to open a new location during that time.



“We were thinking what’s our next step,” added Hutchens.

So, they kept up with their mobile shop. One year later, they decided to take a leap of faith.

“So, we said let’s go ahead and move forward with that coffee shop idea that we had been thinking about,” said Hutchens.



Now with the county backing off restrictions, some say this will allow a chance to get back to normal.



Both owners believe it was the perfect timing. “It’s one thing to go to a coffee shop and get your favorite drink in your favorite place and to also be able to enjoy the outdoors. And I feel like that is one of the things that makes sunflower special,” said Co-Owner of Sunflower Espresso, Michelle Barrett.