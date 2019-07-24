Newborn baby left on doorstep of Florida apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A newborn baby boy was found on a doorstep of an Orlando apartment, wrapped in a T-shirt, according to authorities.

Officials said the 1-day-old baby was found around 10:08 a.m. Saturday at the Willow Key Apartments on Arnold Palmer Drive.

Authorities said the child appeared to be healthy and was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Officials have contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Authorities are reminding people a newborn baby can be left at a hospital or fire station with no criminal repercussions.

A baby can be dropped off until the child is 7 days old.