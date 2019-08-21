Newsfeed Now for August 21: Cop called a hero; Trick shot for literacy

by: Matt Sewell

On Newsfeed Now for August 21, the conversation began in Louisiana. While responding to a crash, Denham Springs Police Officer Adam Procell ended up in the right place at the right time. WVLA’s Jonah Gilmore reports.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

VA DOCTOR ARRESTED: On Tuesday U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas Dak Kees held a press conference to discuss the arrest of VA pathologist Dr. Robert Levy. KNWA’s Kelly O’Neill joined the conversation.

TRICK SHOT FOR LITERACY: A coach at New Hope Elementary School in New Hope, AL came up with a “tricky” way to get kids to read. WZDX’s Sydney Stallworth reports.

