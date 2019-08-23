Newsfeed Now for August 23: Crackdown on Robocalls; Church gives back in a big way

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now the conversation began on Capitol Hill. Three state attorneys general were together in Washington Thursday for a joint announcement about a 50-state crackdown on the calls their offices get the most calls about, robocalls. D.C. reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

CALL CENTER HERO: Not all heroines wear capes! That applies to a Comcast call center rep in Mississippi who save a customer’s life…in Michigan. WJTV’s Kate Cornell reports.

CHURCH GIVES BACK: A church in Arkansas is giving back in a huge way. The church paid off more than $3 million worth of medical debt, for more than a thousand people in the area. KARK’s Stephanie Sharp reports.

