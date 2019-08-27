Newsfeed Now for August 27: Popeyes employees fired;VMAs get political

On Newsfeed Now for August 27, the conversation began in Louisiana. Several employees at a Popeyes restaurant are out of a job Sunday, after a video showing them dousing extra pepper into a mayonnaise mixture has gone viral. KLFY’s Britt Lofaso reports.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: All eyes continue to be on Tropical Storm Dorian churning over the Lesser Antilles. Dorian is moving west-northwest into the Caribbean Sea at 13 mph with winds of 50 mph. WKRG Meteorologist Caroline Carithers gives the latest track.

Tropical Storm Dorian to move northwest over the eastern Caribbean through mid-week then up into the Bahamas by the weekend. pic.twitter.com/LEo5UoxKHb — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) August 27, 2019

VMAs GET POLITICAL: At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift took center stage with her gay pride anthem, “You Need to Calm Down.” WKRN’s Brie Thiele joins the conversation.

aylor Swift, right, accepts the video for good award for “You Need to Calm Down” at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)



CHAMPS COME HOME: A traditional welcome home. Sporting their Little League championship gear, the 13 boys and their coaches were greeted by hundreds of fans, a feeling they say is still surreal. WVLA’s Jonah Gilmore reports.

