Newsfeed Now for July 16: Dozens ban together to save swimmers; Apollo launch anniversary

On Newsfeed Now for July 16th, the conversation began in Panama City Beach, FL. Beachgoers banded together to help several swimmers who could not get back on shore. They risked their own lives by creating a human chain to bring them back to safety. WKRG’s Blake Brown joined the conversation.

5,000. That’s how many rockets were set to go off at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Tuesday morning. On the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center attempted to make history with a world record attempt for the most rockets launched at the same time. The previous record was under 4,000. WIAT’s Nate Harrington talked about the event and what it was like to participate in it.

APOLLO LAUNCH ANNIVERSARY: This week marks the 50th anniversary of the United States putting men on the moon. A Memphis man was a flight controller for NASA and worked on that Apollo mission. WATN’s Jeni Diprizio shares his story.

FLOODING RECOVERY: Louisiana’s governor is praising his state’s response to former Hurricane Barry, while pledging a swift recovery for affected spots. WVLA’s Harrison Golden toured the damage along side the governor.

Louisiana Lieutenant Gov. Billy Nungesser, a former Plaquemines Parish president, discusses post-storm efforts with Chip Kline, who chairs the state’s coastal protection agency. (PHOTO: Harrison Golden/BRProud.com)

TINY HOMES, TINY PRICES: It’s an escape at half the cost and half the size; a concept that’s quickly catching on. One Nashville destination is cashing in on the Tiny Homes market. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joins the conversation.

