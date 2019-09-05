Newsfeed Now for September 5: Dorian slams the Carolinas; NFL’s 100th season kicks off

On Newsfeed Now for September 5, the conversation began in South Carolina. Dorian is lashing the Carolinas with strong winds and rain as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning. KLFY meteorologist Chris Cozart joined the conversation.

Dorian is back to being a major hurricane as significant impacts are being felt in the Carolina's today. Tropics are still active but no immediate threats are expected for the Gulf coast. https://t.co/KhhFXGVLYk — Chris Cozart KLFY (@CozartKLFY) September 5, 2019

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

RETURNING HOME: A Memphis couple is extremely thankful to be back home after escaping the destruction Hurricane Dorian left in the Bahamas. WATN’s Rebecca Butcher reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:15 in the video above.

STAYING STRONG: Weeks away from the one year anniversary of the death of an LSU basketball player who was tragically killed, his mother said she is still reeling from the loss of her only child. WVLA’s Kennedi Walkers reports.

FILE – In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) defends against Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson (11) during an NCAA college basketball game, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU basketball player Wayde Sims has died after he was shot near the campus of another school in Baton Rouge. Police say in a news release that the 20-year-old Sims was shot around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, near the campus of Southern University. Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Sims was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and died. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)(Photo: The Associated Press)

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 7:30 in the video above.

BIG GAME BOUND: The 100th NFL season kicks off tonight. WOOD’s Jack Doles joined Aaron to talk about the upcoming season and to preview his new show Big Game Bound.

Are you ready for some football?

Introducing Big Game Bound!!! It’ll be streamed live on https://t.co/E4KXT7CQSg today at 1pm. We preview the big matchups, talk to big guests and we’ll try and help you win your fantasy football league. Hope you join us. Here’s a sample. #news8 pic.twitter.com/lGi9udf3hi — Jack Doles (@jackdoles) September 5, 2019

For the full conversation, scroll to 10:34 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream every weekday at 11am.