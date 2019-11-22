Breaking News
Buhler teacher dies in Reno County crash
Live Now
Watch Good Day Kansas
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294

Newsfeed Now: #PrayersForNick

Video

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for November 22, we took the time to remember one of our own.

Kansas City traffic reporter Nick Vasos was apparently feeling under the weather, so he called out sick. What happened next might be the best thing you’ll read all week.

An email announcing Nick’s sick day was accidentally sent to Nexstar Media Group newsrooms across the country. Dozens of colleagues from all over replied to the chain, wishing Nick well.

On today’s show, we went to WDAF in Kansas City to take a look at how his colleagues paid tribute, and how others across the country were showing their support.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.