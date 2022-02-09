RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — The Atlantic Ocean has claimed another home on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The 5-bedroom cottage is in Rodanthe, just south of the Hatteras Island Fishing Pier, and was built in 1980, records show. It was previously listed as a vacation rental with Surf or Sound Realty.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore made the announcement on Wednesday on Facebook and said the National Park Service was communicating with Dare County officials to remove the house and related debris.

The home that collapsed in Rodanthe is at 24183 Ocean Drive, just south of the Hatteras Island Fishing Pier. (Photo courtesy: National Park Service Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

This is far from the first home that’s collapsed or washed away on the Outer Banks as beach erosion continues to eat up shoreline on the sandy barrier islands. Some homes built years ago are now right at the edge of the ocean.

Most recently, an oceanfront home vanished overnight in Rodanthe in 2020.

The home that collapsed in Rodanthe is at 24183 Ocean Drive, just south of the Hatteras Island Fishing Pier. (Photo courtesy: National Park Service Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

The home that collapsed in Rodanthe is at 24183 Ocean Drive, just south of the Hatteras Island Fishing Pier. (Photo courtesy: National Park Service Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

The home that collapsed in Rodanthe is at 24183 Ocean Drive, just south of the Hatteras Island Fishing Pier. (Photo courtesy: National Park Service Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

The home that collapsed in Rodanthe is at 24183 Ocean Drive, just south of the Hatteras Island Fishing Pier. (Photo courtesy: National Park Service Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

Millions have been spent on beach nourishment plans in an effort to fight back against the ocean.