On Ronelle’s Radar: More hot sunshine before Tuesday cold front

Winds continue to blow in from the south and they’re still strong to the west. Once a cold front pushes through tomorrow, winds will be even stronger.

High wind alerts have been posted to the west in anticipation of this. The southerly flow is giving us another warm morning and it’ll turn hot and humid again before we get some relief. Highs surge back into the 90s and possibly triple digits in a few spots to the southwest.

Skies will be bright with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. There’s high fire danger for our neighbors in Colorado and this danger has snuck into our area. For now, only Texas County (OK) is under a Fire Weather Warning through this afternoon and evening.

To the northwest later this afternoon and evening we’ll need to keep an eye to the sky. A storm or two is possible but most storms should fire up in Nebraska. Should we see an isolated strong to severe storm large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

An approaching cold front to the northwest won’t only bring a storm chance to the northwest later today and tonight, it’ll also bring very high winds and our next cool down. Points west will notice a drop in temps overnight with lows dipping into the 50s. It’ll still be warm to the east with lows in the 70s.

The cold front will spread showers and rumbles through the area during Tuesday. At the same time remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal will be moving through Missouri.

Even though we’ll miss out on the tropical moisture, the circulation from this system along with the cold front on the move could spin up some storms late in the day in Northeast Kansas. Strong to severe storms will be a possibility with all severe hazards on the table. This means an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, mainly to the northeast.

Tuesday’s highs will fall into the 60s to 80s, it’ll be coolest to the northwest. It’ll also be very windy too.

The area will gradually dry out through Tuesday night as high pressure works back into the region.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal will move into the Great Lakes region. We’ll get back into the 90s by the end of the work week. There’s a small chance of a shower or storm into and over the weekend but so far it’s looking mainly dry.