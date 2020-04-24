On Ronelle’s Radar: Spotty storm chances stick around

As a disturbance continues to track through the region a chance of spotty showers and storms will stick around through Friday. The start to our weekend won’t be a washout though, there will be some occasional breaks in the rain.

There’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather for a portion of South Central Kansas. After 2pm, this is where an isolated severe storm is possible. Hail and wind are the main threats. Any severe storms that develop should move out of the area through the evening.

Even though severe weather isn’t expected in the rest of the area there could still be a few stronger storms capable of small hail and gusty winds. With rain and clouds around this will keep highs cooler in the 60s.

It’ll be windy too with the highest winds at 15-25 mph in Western Kansas. A Wind Advisory will be in effect through this evening for Harper, Texas, and Beaver counties in Oklahoma.

Winds will be lighter after sundown. Showers and storms will taper from west to east through the evening and the overnight will be much drier. Lows won’t be as mild and fall into the 30s to 40s.

By mid day Saturday there could be a shower or two west and then a late day shower or storm will be possible in Central Kansas but chances look slim.

Sunday stays dry and we’ll warm back up into the 70s. Some neighborhoods could touch the 80s next week, Southwest Kansas is most likely to see highs make it into that range. We’ll also need to monitor spotty storm chances next week.