WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One woman died as a result of a crash early Saturday morning north of Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was driving an SUV eastbound on 85th St. in Sedgwick County, when she ran a stop sign and hit a truck heading south on 71st St.

As a result of the crash, some power lines went down as well, but officials say they did not factor into the cause of the crash.

Police are still working the scene of the crash, and said they will likely be out there for the next few hours. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while they work.