Update: KHP releases names of victims in Newton crash that left 2 dead, 5 injured

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday morning just north of the interchange at I-135 and U.S. 50 in Newton. It was at the Southeast 14th Connector on I-135.

A 2019 Chevy G3500 van was southbound on I-135 when it veered left and hit a KDOT guardrail. The van continued south and vaulted, investigators say, striking a northbound bridge structure followed by a concrete embankment.

KHP says there is no indication at this time why the van left the highway.

KHP says every victim is from Wichita. Stephanie Manyseng, 35, and Rudy Perez-Marcial, 43, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Cesar De Lara, 46, Rosa Sanchez, 49, David Salinas-Hernandez, 53, and Gasasira Laurent, 58, all suffered serious injuries.

Manzere Kanyamibwa, 19, suffered minor injuries.

A shift manager at the Ferguson Productions Inc. facility in McPherson says they are aware of the crash involving employees but did not give us any further information. KSN reached out to officials with Ferguson Productions Inc, but we have not received a response.

KSN did speak with one employee at Ferguson Productions Inc. in McPherson, who says they worked with the victims at the facility. The employee says the victims were coming home after work when the accident occurred.