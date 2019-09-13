Woman bites camel's testicles during attack Video

Dating with a disability: a local couple leads a normal life of love and happiness Video

TikTok doctor takes on vaping Video

Dry shampoo bottle explodes in woman’s vehicle, destroys sunroof Video

Would you get a refrigerator safe to ensure your treats were safe from someone else's hands? Video

Rare François langur monkey born at San Francisco Zoo Video

St. Louis hospital holds wedding for couple running out of time Video

U.S. Navy confirms some UFO videos are the real deal Video

“Seattle coffee shop employs shirtless male baristas” Video

Weekend Box Office: It: Chapter 2 Video

Pizza Hut and Cheez-it team up to create “Stuffed Cheez-it Pizza” Video