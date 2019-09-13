Dating with a disability: a local couple leads a normal life of love and happiness

Dating with a disability: a local couple leads a normal life of love and happiness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dating with a disability: a local couple leads a normal life of love and happiness"

Wichitans invited on walking tour of Riverfront Legacy Master Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichitans invited on walking tour of Riverfront Legacy Master Plan"

'Incredibly devastating': WSU St. Paul University Parish employee killed in Sedg. Co. crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Incredibly devastating': WSU St. Paul University Parish employee killed in Sedg. Co. crash"

Newton Superintendent Dr. Deborah Hamm announces she is retiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newton Superintendent Dr. Deborah Hamm announces she is retiring"

Woman arrested in connection to theft of photographer's gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested in connection to theft of photographer's gear"

Newton school board to discuss changing name of Lindley Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newton school board to discuss changing name of Lindley Hall"

Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Evening Forecast"

Vaping related death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping related death"

Fort Riley soldier charged with distributing instructions for bombs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Riley soldier charged with distributing instructions for bombs"

'The Voice' returns!

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Voice' returns!"

Woman who died in multi-vehicle crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman who died in multi-vehicle crash"

Wichitans flock into city center for Open Streets ICT 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichitans flock into city center for Open Streets ICT 2019"

Local News

Dating with a disability: a local couple leads a normal life of love and happiness

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dating with a disability: a local couple leads a normal life of love and happiness"

Wichitans invited on walking tour of Riverfront Legacy Master Plan

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichitans invited on walking tour of Riverfront Legacy Master Plan"

'Incredibly devastating': WSU St. Paul University Parish employee killed in Sedg. Co. crash

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Incredibly devastating': WSU St. Paul University Parish employee killed in Sedg. Co. crash"

Newton Superintendent Dr. Deborah Hamm announces she is retiring

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Newton Superintendent Dr. Deborah Hamm announces she is retiring"

Woman arrested in connection to theft of photographer's gear

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested in connection to theft of photographer's gear"

Newton school board to discuss changing name of Lindley Hall

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Newton school board to discuss changing name of Lindley Hall"

Monday Evening Forecast

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Evening Forecast"

Vaping related death

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping related death"

Fort Riley soldier charged with distributing instructions for bombs

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Riley soldier charged with distributing instructions for bombs"

'The Voice' returns!

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Voice' returns!"

Woman who died in multi-vehicle crash

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman who died in multi-vehicle crash"

Wichitans flock into city center for Open Streets ICT 2019

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichitans flock into city center for Open Streets ICT 2019"

Weather

T.J.'s Forecast: Cold front moves in, bringing storm chances

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "T.J.'s Forecast: Cold front moves in, bringing storm chances"

Monday Evening Forecast

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Evening Forecast"

T.J.'s Forecast: News 3 at Noon Storm Track 3 Update

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "T.J.'s Forecast: News 3 at Noon Storm Track 3 Update"

Sunday PM Forecast

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday PM Forecast"

T.J.'s Forecast: Cold front brings showers and thunderstorms

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "T.J.'s Forecast: Cold front brings showers and thunderstorms"

Saturday PM WX

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday PM WX"

Weekend Weather Outlook

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Weather Outlook"

Friday PM WX Update

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday PM WX Update"

Friday Noon WX

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Noon WX"

T.J.'s Forecast: Becoming wetter and more unsettled across the region

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "T.J.'s Forecast: Becoming wetter and more unsettled across the region"

Thursday PM Weather

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday PM Weather"

KSN Storm Track 3: Afternoon Update (Sept. 19)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Afternoon Update (Sept. 19)"

Don't Miss This

Woman bites camel's testicles during attack

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman bites camel's testicles during attack"

Dating with a disability: a local couple leads a normal life of love and happiness

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dating with a disability: a local couple leads a normal life of love and happiness"

TikTok doctor takes on vaping

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "TikTok doctor takes on vaping"

Dry shampoo bottle explodes in woman’s vehicle, destroys sunroof

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dry shampoo bottle explodes in woman’s vehicle, destroys sunroof"

Would you get a refrigerator safe to ensure your treats were safe from someone else's hands?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Would you get a refrigerator safe to ensure your treats were safe from someone else's hands?"

Rare François langur monkey born at San Francisco Zoo

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rare François langur monkey born at San Francisco Zoo"

St. Louis hospital holds wedding for couple running out of time

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Louis hospital holds wedding for couple running out of time"

U.S. Navy confirms some UFO videos are the real deal

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Navy confirms some UFO videos are the real deal"

“Seattle coffee shop employs shirtless male baristas”

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "“Seattle coffee shop employs shirtless male baristas”"

Weekend Box Office: It: Chapter 2

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Box Office: It: Chapter 2"

Pizza Hut and Cheez-it team up to create “Stuffed Cheez-it Pizza”

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pizza Hut and Cheez-it team up to create “Stuffed Cheez-it Pizza”"

Oklahoma man says church members tried to pray gay away

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma man says church members tried to pray gay away"

Friday Football Fever

Eureka High to go back under their own lights on Friday

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Eureka High to go back under their own lights on Friday"

Friday Football Fever Week 3 Video Pt. 1

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 3 Video Pt. 1"

Friday Football Fever Week 3 Video Pt. 2

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 3 Video Pt. 2"

Friday Football Fever Week 3 Video Pt. 3

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 3 Video Pt. 3"

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Preview at 5

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Preview at 5"

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Preview at 6 Pt 1

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Preview at 6 Pt 1"

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Preview at 6 Pt 2

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Preview at 6 Pt 2"

Competitive Drive: Home grown and coaching his home team, Zane Aguilar strives for success

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Competitive Drive: Home grown and coaching his home team, Zane Aguilar strives for success"

Friday Football Fever Week 2 (Pt. 1)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 2 (Pt. 1)"

Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video (Pt. 2)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video (Pt. 2)"

Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video (Pt. 3)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video (Pt. 3)"

Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Preview (6 p.m. Pt. 1)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Preview (6 p.m. Pt. 1)"

D.C. Bureau

Construction begins for Native American Veterans Memorial on the National Mall

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Construction begins for Native American Veterans Memorial on the National Mall"

House, Senate disagree on addressing PFAS

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "House, Senate disagree on addressing PFAS"

Questions raised over Trump's chat with Ukraine's President

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Questions raised over Trump's chat with Ukraine's President"

AG Barr, Lawmakers Meet to Discuss Gun Violence Solution

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "AG Barr, Lawmakers Meet to Discuss Gun Violence Solution"

Reps back plan to stop abuse waiver system for refineries

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Reps back plan to stop abuse waiver system for refineries"

Thousands of young protestors gather in DC demanding action on climate change

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of young protestors gather in DC demanding action on climate change"

House democrats reveal a new plan to lower prescription plans

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "House democrats reveal a new plan to lower prescription plans"

Reports: Whistleblower complaint involves Trump, Ukraine

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Reports: Whistleblower complaint involves Trump, Ukraine"

Trump moves to revoke California's clean air waiver

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump moves to revoke California's clean air waiver"

National/World

Parents had no clue they were living in former meth lab; Unborn baby tests positive for meth

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents had no clue they were living in former meth lab; Unborn baby tests positive for meth"

Orlando officer fired for arresting two 6-year-olds

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Orlando officer fired for arresting two 6-year-olds"

Grandmother outraged after 6-year-old arrested for 'tantrum'

/
Thumbnail for the video titled "Grandmother outraged after 6-year-old arrested for 'tantrum'"

Paramedics Witness Murder

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Paramedics Witness Murder"

Experts urge you to book Thanksgiving travel now

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts urge you to book Thanksgiving travel now"

Orlando officer suspended pending investigation into arrests 2 children

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Orlando officer suspended pending investigation into arrests 2 children"

Family prays for miracle after son collapsed during football game

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family prays for miracle after son collapsed during football game"

Residents react to Stanley Park murder: “He did that to his own friend”

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents react to Stanley Park murder: “He did that to his own friend”"

About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained"

SUV drives through Chicago-area mall and crashes into store

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "SUV drives through Chicago-area mall and crashes into store"

Young Girl Mauled By Pack Of Dogs

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Young Girl Mauled By Pack Of Dogs"