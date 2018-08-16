Clear the Shelters

Pet Project: Mr. Feeny

by: KSNW-TV

Erin Jones stopped by from the Kansas Humane Society to answer viewer questions and she brought five-month-old Mr. Feeny with her.

Questions answered today include:

  • Excessive barking by a Chorkie
  • Fatty tumors on an 11-year-old Dachshund
  • Lifespan of a teacup Chihuahua

If you have a question for the Kansas Humane Society, send it to PetProject@ksn.com and we will try to get it on the air.

Pets available for adoption:

Follow the Kansas Humane Society on Twitter and join us Saturday, August 18, for Clear The Shelters!

