PELHAM, New Hampshire (CNN) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a New Hampshire church Saturday morning.
It happened at the New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham, which is close to the state line, near Massachusetts.
A wedding was taking place at the time, with about 40 people in attendance. Guests at the wedding were able to subdue the shooter until authorities arrived and took him into custody.
Police have not confirmed a motive in the shooting, but they do not believe it was random. They recovered a handgun at the scene.
The injured man and woman were taken to area hospitals. Some other guests were treated at the church for minor injuries. Nobody was killed in the incident.
- NEA says teacher Pay in Kansas is getting worse
- Police: Wedding-goers ‘gang-tackled’ shooter at New Hampshire church
- Man walked from Indiana to Wisconsin to have sex with teen, police say
- Hoover woman knits dolls to help first responders comfort children
- Former Northwest Grizzly Breece Hall leads Iowa State to 38-14 win over West Virginia