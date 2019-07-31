Public input for Riverfront Legacy Master Plan

If you build it, they will come. But, what will they build?

“This is about our kids and their kids. What do we leave them?” said Darryl Kelly on Wednesday.

Darryl is trying to get everyone he can to the public meetings on the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan public input sessions.

Wednesday is the first session on the plan for the future of the east river. Kelly says the public session Wednesday at the Wichita Boathouse is a great spot to give opinions on what comes next for the area.

“Well, I’m passionate about it so I’m trying to get other people to feel the same way,” said Kelly, who is on the board of trustees with W, a community of young professionals in Wichita.

Several groups are working the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan. It is a plan that includes what could happen with Century II, a possible performing arts center and other things like a pedestrian bridge crossing the river to connect with the new baseball stadium.

KSN asked some of you if you are attending the Wednesday session, or the next session for public ideas in September.

“I doubt it. And it’s not because I’m not interested. I am,” said Wichita resident Myrne Roe. “But at my age and in this heat, I don’t think that’s a good idea.”

“I possibly would. Possibly, yeah,” said Delano resident Gari Van Es.

Those putting the Riverfront plan together are showing off images of places like Cincinnati and Chattanooga that have riverfront areas that were recently revamped.

The Cincinnati skyline and John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is seen from the banks of the Ohio River, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Covington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Jeff Flurh is with the Greater Wichita Partnership and he says those cities have done well with public input. He says Wichita is doing the same.

“We are at that moment where we ask what is it you want to see?” said Fluhr. “What is the aspiration vision you want to see?”