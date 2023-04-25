WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Republican presidential candidates are looking to stake out their stances on abortion as legal challenges aim to restrict access.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is forcing Republicans to figure out what comes next for abortion access on a national level. However, among the party and those vying to lead it, abortion is a divisive issue.

At an event on Tuesday, Republican candidate Nikki Haley drew a contrast between her position and that of her more conservative rivals.

“No Republican president will have the ability to ban abortion nationwide,” Haley said.

While she noted that she isn’t personally in favor of abortions, she also said she wants to work to find a compromise with those who have other positions.

“You don’t save any lives if you can’t enact your position into law, and you can’t do that unless you find consensus,” Haley said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is taking a stronger anti-abortion position as he considers a run for president.

“I think defending the unborn first and foremost is more important than politics. I really believe it’s the calling of our time,” Pence said. “It may take as long to restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in this country as it took us to overturn Roe vs. Wade.”

Former President Donald Trump hasn’t laid out a specific plan for new abortion restrictions, but he does credit his appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices for the new abortion landscape.

“From my first day in office, I took historic action to protect the unborn,” Trump said.

He promises to continue that fight if he wins back the presidency.

“I will continue to stand strong against the extreme late-term abortionists in the Democrat party,” Trump said.

As Republican candidates stake out their national positions, states like Florida and North Dakota are passing laws to strictly limit abortion access within their borders.