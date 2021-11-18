Riverfront Stadium switching from baseball field to football field for KJCCC Championship

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Riverfront Stadium, home of the Wichita Wind Surge, will go from home run to Hail Mary this weekend, as they are set to host the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Championships.

The goal posts for the game went up on Friday morning.

The stadium will host Garden City and Hutchinson Community Colleges. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

For more information, you can visit the KJCCC website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories