Riverfront Stadium switching from baseball field to football field for KJCCC Championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Riverfront Stadium, home of the Wichita Wind Surge, will go from home run to Hail Mary this weekend, as they are set to host the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Championships.

The goal posts for the game went up on Friday morning.

✅ Sod

✅ Paint

✅ Goalposts



We’re almost ready for Sunday’s matchup as Hutchinson Community College takes on Garden City Community College in the 2021 KJCCC Championship Football Game! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/8mvegk55EH — Wichita Wind Surge (@WindSurgeICT) November 18, 2021

The stadium will host Garden City and Hutchinson Community Colleges. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

