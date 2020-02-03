Run Wichita Super Bowl dedicates this years’ run to fallen friend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Run Wichita Super Bowl started as a way for Wichitans to get some exercise before the big game. The 2020 run, however, was a special one.

Thomas Stanley, an Andover man, was killed after he was struck by lightning during a 50-k race in September.

Sunday, Stanley was honored at the Annual Run Wichita Super Bowl Sunday 4-mile.

Mark Chamberlain, race director, said of Stanley, “He was a special guy for our club and did some great things for us. We’re so proud of him and his family, and we regret the loss.”

Thomas’ wife Ashley also participated in the race and ran in his honor.

