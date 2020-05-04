SC woman accused of licking hands, touching items in grocery store is arrested

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Matt Fortin

Posted:

SUMTER, S.C. (WBTW) – A South Carolina woman accused of licking her hands and then touching things in a grocery store has been charged, police say.

Shenir Gibson Holliday, 38, of Sumter, has been charged with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering and was issued a citation for violation of the state home or work order, according to a news release on the Sumter Police Department’s Facebook page.

Holliday was arrested Saturday by Sumter police officers after they responded to a suspicious person call at an IGA grocery store.

Police say video footage from inside the store shows a woman licking her hands and coughing before pulling on freezer doors and touching food items.

Police say the woman was seen doing the same thing in a dry food section of the store.

Holliday is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. A $100,000 bond has been set for her. She has also been ordered to undergo COVID-19 testing. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said Holliday is also charged in a similar incident at another location.

