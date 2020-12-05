Sedgwick County can expect shipments of COVID-19 vaccines by mid December

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– This week during her press conference governor Laura Kelly mentioned Kansas is adding more essential workers to the first set of people who will receive the vaccine. The state plans to roll out five different phases for vaccine distribution. Frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents will be the first in line.

Followed by grocers and meat-packing workers. With shipments coming in starting next week, Kelly says 150,000 Kansans will get their first dose by the end of the month.

Here in Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple says the first batch of vaccines are expected to be shipped by the second week of December. Much like the state, there are 5 main distribution groups. The first group is those in the medical field, or those who work with people infected with covid-19.

After that Kansas is looking at essential workers, folks who are 65 and older, those with health conditions and then the general community.



“Now, the first shipment is looking to be about 24,000 vaccinations, and by the end of December, they are guessing to be about 150,000 Kansans who are vaccinated,” said Wichita mayor, Brandon Whipple.

Whipple says if everything goes according, to plan, the county can expect to see vaccine shipments every week starting in mid-December.

