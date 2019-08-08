Sedgwick County Commissioners approve the 2020 budget, with changes

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners have given the approval for the 2020 budget.

Before it was passed, some changes were made.

A $125,000 transferred from a contingency fund to help programs for senior citizens, like meals on wheels.

It also adds six new positions to Comcare.

“This is great for the community,” Kathy Wegner, Comcare Director of Operations. “Because we’ll be able to provide more mobile crisis unit work out in the community for those individuals that are having that psychiatric emergency.”

The budget also gives Comcare $20,000 for security for their children’s program which will let them extend hours.

Commissioners also approved the 20-million-dollar budget for the w sedgwick county fire district.