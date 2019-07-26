Sedgwick County lacks a firearms examiner

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County no longer has a county employee dedicated as a firearms examiner.

“We are looking to fill two firearms examiner positions here at the center,” said Dr. Timothy Rohrig, Director of the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says if a weapon or shell casing analysis is needed, they will take an investigator and drive to Topeka for the day to the KBI lab.

“That’s a two and a half hour drive. And then you’re there at the lab checking evidence and coming back,” said Bennett. “That’s an investigator who is out of commission for the better part of the day, each time they do that. “

Bennett says the KBI is willing to help and has promised to dedicate one analyst to the Sedgwick County area.

In fact, the KBI recently hired one analyst away from Sedgwick County.

“But that’s not a long-term solution,” said Bennett. “We need good people who want to do this kind of work. And forensic examiners and things like that, it takes a particular skill set. And you don’t just walk in and do it. There is an understudy program.”

Dr. Rohrig says the county typically has an understudy. One of the two positions is the understudy while the other examiner is considered the primary.

Dr. Rohrig is working on getting those positions filled.

“Forensics is a relatively tight community. So I pick up the phone and call colleagues and say hey, do you know anybody that’s looking?” said Dr. Rohrig.

Dr. Rohrig says he also is asking university students who may want a career. But, he also says, good examiners are hard to find right now.

“Firearms examiners are one of the shortages that we have in the country,” said Dr. Rohrig. “Along with pathologists as far as a very difficult forensic position to fill.”

Bennett, meanwhile, says he is happy the KBI has promised to help.

“Forensic weapons analysis is just very, very good evidence in court,” said Bennett. “It helps up win cases.”