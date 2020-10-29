Sedgwick County non-profit health clinics see an increase in COVID-19 testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Since the start of the pandemic non-profit clinics have seen numerous people get tested at their locations but, medical professionals tell KSN News October is setting a record in Sedgwick County for residents requesting a COVID-19 test.

Hunter Health Clinic tells me during the month of August 692 people were tested for COVID-19 this month so far, 987 people received a test. Both Hunter health and Grace Med say the last few weeks have been very busy.



“We are averaging about 60 appointments per day for our drive through testing for people wanting to get tested,” said Juven Nava, Director of Outreach and Eligibility at Grace Med.

Hunter Health and Grace Med also say they’ve seen more appointments made for other health related issues. A positive uptick that’s made it easier on medical staff to keep up with those patients during the pandemic.



“One of the things we really want to avoid during the pandemic is having people not care for unnecessary ER visits having something go unchecked, uncared for having an uncontrolled diabetes or something like that,” said Caitlin Boger, Director of Integrated Care at Hunter Health.



Both clinics say they expect the numbers for COVID-19 test to increase after this holiday weekend.



