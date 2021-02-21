Sedgwick County relocates vaccination site: Helping distribute more vaccines in the long run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– In Sedgwick county their vaccination clinic is moving to a new house. Andrea Herrera spoke with officials who say it may get lines moving faster.

Both Sedgwick County Health Director, Adrienne Bryne and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple say this is a game changer and moving the vaccination site to Wichita’s old downtown public library will help with distribution.

That’s instead of Intrust Bank Area. Health director Adrienne Bryne says she believes this new site will be easier to find, offer free parking and distribute more vaccines in the long run.



“So just a new location that will be consistent and hopefully a little bit less overwhelming,” said Sedgwick County Health Director, Adrienne Byrne.





The location will also accommodate walkers, wheelchairs, and handy capable parking. Mayor Brandon Whipple says this will help get these vaccines out as soon as possible.



“Here at the library this will be the only thing happening, it will be the vaccines. This really opens up the opportunity to get people in and out faster but also to increase the amount of folks who can get vaccinated per day as we get more vaccines,” said Wichita Mayor, Brandon Whipple.

The location will be open Monday through Saturday starting Monday February 22.

