Seven decades in the water

(WOWT) Tom Cady may be turning 90 in just a few days, but when it comes to the water, he says he feels like one of the kids.

“My wife accuses me of being one. That’s why I can connect with them,” Cady says.

At 16-years-old he taught his first swimming lesson and hasn’t stopped since.

“It’s the kind of job that I don’t think it was a job,” Cady says. “It was more of a hobby. I loved to be around around swimming pools and I get great joy out of teaching kids to be successful in the water.”

For the past 50 years he’s taught in his backyard pool.

His lessons went beyond the breaststroke, teaching a lifelong skill to many who grew up to do the same thing.

“Thirty former swimmers that I had ended up being swimming coaches. That really gave me the satisfaction, gratification of what I did,” Cady says.

Now the great grandpa says his multiple generation long list of students must come to an end.

